Fatal Crash in Rutland

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Rutland.

Rutland fire officials said it happened around 9 o’clock Sunday morning. Part of State Route 12 is closed in both directions.

Officials said three people were involved in the wreck. A male adult and a male child were injured. Officials did not say the gender of the person who died. It’s unclear which vehicles each were travelling in.

A 7News reporter on scene said a pick-up truck had flipped onto its side and an SUV had heavy damage to its front end.

State Police are investigating the crash. Route 12 is expected to remain closed in that area until roughly 12:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information is made available.

