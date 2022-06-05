Horse pull in Copenhagen continues 30+ year tradition

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “Gentle Giants” pulling some weight- we’re talking about North Country draft horses.

Sunday, the Draft Horse Club performed its annual Spring Single Horse Pull.

People came out to the Copenhagen Fire Department to enjoy the event with their families.

Horses were divided into different weight classes then they dragged some weight by using a sled. The horses gradually began to increase the weight as the event went on. Some were stronger than others.

“It’s free to the community, the fire department puts on refreshments and food for the day, and it usually lasts about three or four hours. Very interesting when it gets to the end, they all start to pull around 2,000 pounds and 3,000 pounds. It’s pretty neat,” said Copenhagen Fire Chief TJ Williams.

The North Country Draft Horse Club has been doing this for over 30 years and plans to continue this tradition for years to come.

