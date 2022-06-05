Advertisement

Horse pull in Copenhagen continues 30+ year tradition

Sunday, the Draft Horse Club performed its annual Spring Single Horse Pull.
Sunday, the Draft Horse Club performed its annual Spring Single Horse Pull.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - “Gentle Giants” pulling some weight- we’re talking about North Country draft horses.

Sunday, the Draft Horse Club performed its annual Spring Single Horse Pull.

People came out to the Copenhagen Fire Department to enjoy the event with their families.

Horses were divided into different weight classes then they dragged some weight by using a sled. The horses gradually began to increase the weight as the event went on. Some were stronger than others.

“It’s free to the community, the fire department puts on refreshments and food for the day, and it usually lasts about three or four hours. Very interesting when it gets to the end, they all start to pull around 2,000 pounds and 3,000 pounds. It’s pretty neat,” said Copenhagen Fire Chief TJ Williams.

The North Country Draft Horse Club has been doing this for over 30 years and plans to continue this tradition for years to come.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash on State Route 12
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock...
Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson
Power went out Friday morning for only for a few in the Town of Adams.
Manure truck causes power outage in the Town of Adams
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim took a trip to Henderson for a fishing excursion. Mel...
Jim Boeheim: fishing for the big one

Latest News

Kids weren’t exactly driving tricked out Cadillacs or Camaros Sunday, but rather soap boxes.
Traditional soap box race helps wrap up General Brown Days
Fatal crash on State Route 12
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10
State baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs took place Saturday with a number of Section 10...
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10