Marsha J. Barton, 75, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Marsha J. Barton, 75, of Cheever Rd., passed away on Thursday June 2nd, 2022 under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to North Country Cremation Service, Chaumont.

Marsha was born on April 9th, 1947 to Harold and Arsula Schmitte. She was born at the family homestead because in April 1947, the north country experienced one of the worst snow storms of the season. Her mother was unable to get to the hospital so the Town of Clayton brought the Doctor to their Clayton Center home in the snowplow.

Raised in Depauville, NY she attended Depauville Elementary School and Clayton High School. She later receive continuing education credits from BOCES and Jefferson Community College.

She married William E. Barton in Limerick, NY on June 13th, 1974. They owned and operated a dairy farm on Point Peninsula for 17 years. In 1983 they moved to Millens Bay Rd. and later Cheever Rd., where they continued to operate a hobby farm and raised dairy heifers.

She is survived by four children: Kristin Henderson, Chaumont; Sherri (Brett) Middlestate, Chaumont; John (Candy) Barton, Chaumont; and Edward (Amy) Barton, Chaumont. She is also survived by five step-children, whom she raised: William Barton, Chaumont; Kenneth (Vicki) Barton, Chaumont; Lisa Barton, Chaumont; Teresa (Daniel) Davenport, Liverpool; and Trina Rust, Chaumont. She has 15 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

She loved being surrounded by her family and especially enjoyed preparing big holiday meals.

She retired in 2009 from the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Department after 25 years of service. She also worked for The Jefferson County Real Property Tax Service, and The Jefferson County Department of Social Services prior to her employment with the Sherriff’s Department.

She was elected Assessor for the Town of Lyme in 1987 and continued to serve in that capacity. She has served as Chairman of the Town of Lyme Municipal Water Board and Water Billing Clerk since 2005.

She is a former member of the Chaumont Fire Department Auxillary and served as Chief for 8 years. In her term as Chief, the Auxillary, along with Al Winnie created the car show that is still enjoyed each July by all.

Very active in local politics, she served as Town of Lyme Democratic Chairman for many years. She also served as Vice-Chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee and also as County Chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Committee for four years.

One of her most proud accomplishments was the development of “Smitty’s Old Tyme Seasoning.” It was a secret family recipe developed in the 1960′s by her dad and uncle. Her dad catered chicken barbeques for many years using his own secret recipe for seasoning. His barbequed chicken was fabulous. Marsha thought it should be available to everyone as her friends and family were always asking for some. She worked many hours designing a label, picking a name, and getting just the right size bottle and researching what she had to do to market it in stores, etc. she finally decided on the name to honor her dad and the label had a photo of her dad with his barbeque machine. She sold it in many local stores and craft fairs. Her dad would have been proud.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday June 12th, 2022 at 2pm at the family residence in Chaumont.

Online condolences may be made at NorthCountryCremationService.com.

