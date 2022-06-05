Robert E. McGreevy, 60, of Winthrop, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 2 following a nine year battle against terminal cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Robert E. McGreevy, 60, of Winthrop, NY, passed away on Thursday, June 2 following a nine year battle against terminal cancer. Rob died at his home surrounded by his loving family, while under hospice care. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. As per his wishes, there will be no calling hours. In celebration of Rob’s life, friends and family are invited to attend a military honors ceremony to be held at the Veteran’s Park Walk in Brasher Falls, NY on June 9 at 6 pm. The family welcomes guests to gather and share memories at the Daniel L. Crowley American Legion Post 514 in Winthrop following the ceremony.

Robert was born in Nelsonville, OH on June 9, 1961, son of Joseph M. & Roberta J. (Hakes) McGreevy of Crooksville, OH. He graduated from Miller High School in Corning, OH and, upon graduation, joined the United States Air Force in 1979.

Robert married Mary Ann Stickney on July 1, 1983 in Brasher Falls, NY. He is survived by his wife, Mary, and two sons, Mitchel, of Winthrop, and Michael “Alex” and Ashley Adcock, of Kenai, AK. In addition, Rob is survived by his siblings: Tim (Carol) McGreevy, Circleville, OH, Marc (Teresa) McGreevy, Kathy (Roger) Barhorst, and Rich (Jean) McGreevy, all of Sidney, OH; Monica (Stickney) Brothers, Winthrop, NY and Russell (Mary) Stickney, Norwood, NY. Rob dearly loved and was especially proud of his nieces and nephews and also had several special “sons” and “daughters” that he considered part his family. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Roberta, and brother Bruce.

During his 20 year military career, Rob served at Seymour Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, NC, Elmendorf AFB, Anchorage, AK, and Griffiss AFB, Rome, NY, with other temporary duty assignments and missions in Germany, Honduras, and the Middle East. Following retirement from the military in 1999, Rob worked in construction for Higley Builders and part-time for Fused Solutions call center for a few years. In 2002, Rob started his own computer business, Mac’s PCs, in Potsdam, NY. After beating his first bout with cancer in 2003, he continued operating his computer business and, in 2007, he accepted a position at Madrid Waddington Central School as a Microcomputer Specialist, where his ability to share his talents in robotics and computer programming with students was the highlight of his work day. He retired in 2020 due to complications with his second round with kidney cancer, but he missed the students and coworkers daily and never stopped thinking of projects they could be doing together.

Rob loved his dog, Sami, enjoyed his Kubota tractors and spent much of his time doing projects at home. He was a very talented man and completely transformed the family doublewide home with his construction skills. He was driven and always had a plan for tomorrow that would keep him motivated. His spirit and determination were noted by many, his doctors, his friends, acquaintances and his family. He turned some very low times around and bounced back, much to the surprise of his medical team, several times over the years.

The McGreevy family would like to thank the medical team at UVM that handled Rob’s care over the past nine years, Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence Valley (Missy, Barb and Donna for on-site care), and our many friends, family, clients and co-workers for your support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Rob’s memory be made to Madrid Waddington Central School, c/o Robert McGreevy IT Scholarship Fund, PO Box 67, Madrid, NY 13660 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St Lawrence County, 6805 US 11, Potsdam, NY 13676

