Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs took place Saturday with a number of Section 10 teams in action.

In the Boys’ State Class D Lacrosse Regional Final, Salmon River met Chenango Forks.

Forks’ Tyler Hayes takes the pass and scores. Hayes breaks inside and pads the lead to 13-8.

Salmon River ran into a hot goalie through 3 periods, Thompson stopped here.

Salmon River rallies back to within a goal, Warren Oakes dents net.

But Chenango Forks holds on to beat Salmon River 14-13.

The Shamrocks finish the year 14-1 overall.

In the Boys’ State Class C Regional Lacrosse Final, OFA met Westhill.

Owen Etoll goes top shelf: 1-0 Warriors.

OFA goalie Ian Sovie makes the save, but Kyle MacCaull grabs the rebound and scores: 2-0.

Dylan Irvine cuts the Westhill lead in half at 2-1, but Westhill goes on to beat OFA 19-6.

In the State Class D Softball Regional Final, Edwards Knox met Oriskany.

Jordan Carlo’s bunt scores Juliet Tagliafari: 1-0 Oriskany.

Oriskany would score 4 more times on bunts, squeezing Edwards Knox for 4 runs.

Kaileigh Allen singles to right field for the Cougars.

Two batters later, Leanne Hall taps a comebacker, but drives in Allen from 3rd.

Oriskany would nip Edwards Knox by a final score of 5-4.

In the State Softball Class B Regional Final, Canton met Ichabod Crane.

Ava Hoy on the hill for Canton.

Emma Scheitinger hits to left. The ball gets away allowing one run to score.

A wild pitch allows another run: 12-0 Riders.

Another ball to the screen makes it 13-0.

Canton gets something going when Courtney Peters gets aboard on a nubber. She also scores on a wild pitch.

Ichabod Crane goes on to beat Canton 13-1.

In the Section 10 Boys’ Spring Track Championships at Potsdam High School Friday.

Potsdam’s Ansen Herrick won the 400-meter dash, long jump and triple jump, Harley Besio won the discus, Theo Hughes and Simon Bullwinkel medaled in the pentathlon.

Canton’s Nick Lyndaker won the 800, 1600 and 3200-meter runs, teammate Max Finley was the winner of the 400-hurdles and 3000 steeplechase, Ayomi Odetoyinbo won the high jump, while Daniel Armendaris-Huang won the Freshman 1600.

Massena’s Ryan Deshane bested the 110-meter hurdles, while teammate Aaron Binion won the 100- and 200-dashes.

Tupper Lake’s Nolan Savage tossed the longest shot put.

Canton won the 1600- and 3200-meter team relays, while Gouverneur took the 400-relay.

Canton was the Section X champions, with Potsdam second, Gouverneur third, Malone fourth and Massena fifth.

In the Section 10 Girls’ Spring Track Championships were also at Potsdam High School.

Norwood-Norfolk’s Maddie Dinneen won the 800, 1500 and 3000-meter runs, and the 200-meter steeplechase.

Potsdam’s Izzy Shatraw medaled the 400-hurdles and triple jump, Lindy Betrus captured the long jump, while Millie Dean won the Frosh 1500.

Madrid-Waddington’s Hailey Marcellus captured the 100-meter hurdles, while Kaitlyn Putman won the discus.

Tupper Lake’s Olivia Ellis topped the girls pentathlon.

Ogdensburg’s Ava Valcourt won the shot put.

Malone’s Ava Lilliock bested the 100-meters, while teammate Adyson King topped the 200- and 400-meter dashes, Adline Chodat won the high jump.

Norwood-Norfolk captured the 3200-meter relay, Potsdam the 1600, Madrid-Waddington won the 400-relay.

Potsdam won the Section 10 championship, while Norwood-Norfolk placed second, followed by Malone, Gouverneur and Madrid-Waddington.

Clarkson University announced Thursday that longtime women’s lacrosse coach and Carthage native Ben Gaebel was stepping down and that assistant Ally Burrows would be taking over the program.

Gaebel, who spent 10 years at the helm of the women’s program, holds a number of program records in his tenure.

The move was one Gaebel says was tough, but needed to be made to free up more time for his family and his duties as Assistant Athletic Director at Clarkson.

”The thought process is I’ve been doing Assistant Athletic Director here for a couple years with a couple different parts of the department. The direction for me to move into that is the full time part of it . That’s why I’m stepping away from coaching. To be honest, the big thing for me is more family time. I don’t have to be out on the road recruiting anymore, gone for days at a time. I can coach my son’s youth team and be home with my young sons and wife a little bit more. So that’s kind of a big selling point for me,” said Gaebel.

