Advertisement

Traditional soap box race helps wrap up General Brown Days

Kids weren’t exactly driving tricked out Cadillacs or Camaros Sunday, but rather soap boxes.
Kids weren’t exactly driving tricked out Cadillacs or Camaros Sunday, but rather soap boxes.(wwny)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kids weren’t exactly driving tricked out Cadillacs or Camaros Sunday, but rather soap boxes.

It was part of the annual General Brown Days.

Kids put together their own cars with the help of their parents and raced head-to-head down the hill in front of the Brownville Fire Hall. The kid with the fastest time got a trophy. A lot of people came out to watch and some kids even supported their friends and cousins by being part of their unofficial pit crew.

“He went to the house, he had to grab a bike helmet, we asked him what he was doing, he said he was racing. We put a turbo on for him,” said Owen Dupee.

“Even if he loses, we’re winning still,” said Colton Hunt.

Sunday was the final day of General Brown Days. An ice cream social was held after the races at the Brown Mansion.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Four downtown Watertown buildings, all in a row, have sold. Among them: the iconic Paddock...
Paddock Arcade sold in $4.5 million, 4 building deal to Jake Johnson
Power went out Friday morning for only for a few in the Town of Adams.
Manure truck causes power outage in the Town of Adams
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim took a trip to Henderson for a fishing excursion. Mel...
Jim Boeheim: fishing for the big one
This has become much of Lorie O’Brien’s life for the past few years, taking houses off the...
North Country realtors say homes are flying off the market

Latest News

Fatal crash on State Route 12
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10
State baseball, softball and lacrosse playoffs took place Saturday with a number of Section 10...
Saturday Sports: Regional finals take place in Section 10
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate