Traditional soap box race helps wrap up General Brown Days

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kids weren’t exactly driving tricked out Cadillacs or Camaros Sunday, but rather soap boxes.

It was part of the annual General Brown Days.

Kids put together their own cars with the help of their parents and raced head-to-head down the hill in front of the Brownville Fire Hall. The kid with the fastest time got a trophy. A lot of people came out to watch and some kids even supported their friends and cousins by being part of their unofficial pit crew.

“He went to the house, he had to grab a bike helmet, we asked him what he was doing, he said he was racing. We put a turbo on for him,” said Owen Dupee.

“Even if he loses, we’re winning still,” said Colton Hunt.

Sunday was the final day of General Brown Days. An ice cream social was held after the races at the Brown Mansion.

