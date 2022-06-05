Warmer and dry Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - What little clouds we have out there will be clearing out tonight as lows get into the mid to lower 40s.

Sunday will start with a lot of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday we will see a 80% chance of rain showers which will keep highs in the mid to upper 60s

Wednesday will only have a slight chance of rain showers with clouds clearing by the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

The end of the week will also be around average with highs close to average to slightly below average.

