Advertisement

1-day-old baby boy surrendered safely to medical center

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.(Pixabay)
By WMBF staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A baby boy who was born last week was safely surrendered to a medical center in South Carolina.

The little boy was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, which gives a person 60 days to surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location such as a hospital, fire station or house of worship. A person who safely abandons a newborn can’t be prosecuted for abandonment under the law.

The baby boy was born on June 1 and weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was surrendered the next day at the Summerville Medical Center.

Dorchester County Department of Social Services took the child into custody, and the little boy has been placed in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing will be held at 2:30 p.m. July 21 at the Dorchester County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.
Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

Latest News

Panel member Rep. Jamie Raskin said the previous administration played a central role in the...
Raskin: Jan. 6 Capitol attack was planned
First lady Jill Biden greets Mrs. Reagan's niece Anne Peterson, left, in front of a newly...
Jill Biden helps unveil postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan
A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer...
Thieves steal couple’s U-Haul containing mementos of daughter’s cancer treatment
Catalytic converters stolen from school buses in Wolcott
Catalytic converter thefts from buses delays school start times in Connecticut
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023