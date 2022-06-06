1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A motorcyclist was injured and a Gouverneur man charged with driving drunk following a crash in Harrisville Sunday night.

Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say a pickup truck driven by 28-year-old Kyle Bigwarfe collided with a motorcycle at the corner of Maple and Church streets around 11 p.m.

The operator of the motorcycle was airlifted after suffering injuries deputies say are non-life-threatening.

Bigwarfe allegedly had a blood alcohol content of .15%. He was charged with felony DWI and failure to stop at a stop sign.

He will answer the charges later in Diana town court.

