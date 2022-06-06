Carolyn H. Lyndaker, 86, of Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn H. Lyndaker, 86, formerly of Steepleview Courts and Mechanic St., Croghan, died on Sunday, June 05, 2022 at the Lewis County Extended Care Facility, Lowville, where she had resided since 2017.

Born in the Town of New Bremen on December 13, 1935, a daughter of Norie N. and Adeline E. (Martin) Hanno, she was a 1953 graduate of Lowville Academy.

She married Arnold B. Lyndaker on July 10, 1954 in St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. Mr. Lyndaker died on June 18, 1996.

During the 1950′s, Carolyn worked as a secretary for the law offices of Clarke L. Chase in Lowville. Along with her husband, Arnie, she owned and operated the Belfort Inn during the 1970′s and when they moved to Croghan in 1978, she babysat young children in her home on Mechanic Street for many years. She also worked for many years as an aide and playground monitor at Beaver River Central School, and as a custodian at the former Key Bank in Croghan. Her most cherished job was that of a mother and homemaker to her large family. She will be remembered always for her selfless nature as exhibited by constantly being worried about the welfare of others. There was just so much more to Carolyn that her family is sure that those who knew and loved her can and will treasure their own memories.

Her favorite interests outside of her loving family were gardening, bowling, and participating as a Life Member of the Lowville VFW Post 6912 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her seven children, including four sons, Bruce (Lori) Lyndaker, of Croghan, Kim (Maryann) Lyndaker, of Castorland, Stephen Lyndaker, of Croghan, and Larry (Sandra) Lyndaker, of Glenfield, and three daughters, Michele (Steven) Brown, of Croghan, Teresa (Craig) Campeau, of West Monroe, and Julie (Mitch) Robinson, of Croghan; 18 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren (with #30 due in July); two sisters, Catherine Csizmar, of Glenfield, and Louise Lyndaker, of Croghan, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Gabrielle Thomas, who died on December 17, 2021, great granddaughter, Abigail Staats, who died in 2003. five brothers, Gerald, Clinton, Raymond, Russell, and Robert Hanno, and three sisters, Margaret Turck, Rosemary Dean and Elizabeth Cobb.

Carolyn’s funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. family prayer service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 7th, from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Lowville VFW Auxiliary.

Condolence messages at www.scanlonfuneral.com.

