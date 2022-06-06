Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Area Hospital replaced three top administrators Friday.

The move came just under a month after Carthage Area Hospital and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, which are jointly operated, announced cuts to the workforce.

At the time, officials blamed inflation and a decrease in COVID hospitalizations.

Hospital officials said Natalie Burnham, Carthage Area Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Olson RN, the hospital’s Director of Nuring, and Mark Decilles, Administrator of Outpatient Clinics, were all notified Friday morning.

Eric Burch was named the new Chief Operating Officer, Julie Smithers RN as the New Director of Nursing and Randy Fipps as Administrator of Outpatient Clinics.

Although some jobs at the two hospitals are being combined, the duties of Burch and Fipps will be solely at Carthage, while at least to start Smithers will have responsibilities at both hospitals, according to a hospital official.

“Claxton Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital have been working collaboratively and have identified efficiencies that balance the financial health of the organizations. We adapted our leadership structure to meet our changing needs,” said Taylour L. Scanlin, the hospital’s Director of Marketing.

