Celebration of Life: Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANNAWA FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life  for Scott R. Todd, 61, a resident of 150 Postwood Road, Hannawa Falls, will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 3-6 p.m. at his home in Hannawa Falls.  Scott passed away on December 22, 2021 at his home with family at his side.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Scott R. Todd.

