Convalt to lease space from New York Air Brake

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A solar panel manufacturer planned for Watertown is leasing space and energy from a business long established in the north country.

New York Air Brake officials announced Monday that it’s leasing office space and access to energy to Convalt Energy.

Convalt plans to build a 300,000-square-foot factory at the Watertown Business Park and create as many as 600 jobs.

The one-year agreement with NYAB includes office space in the building known as the Powerhouse. Convalt will also have access to the high-voltage switch station that supplies power to the current NYAB site.

