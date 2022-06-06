Convalt to lease space from New York Air Brake
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A solar panel manufacturer planned for Watertown is leasing space and energy from a business long established in the north country.
New York Air Brake officials announced Monday that it’s leasing office space and access to energy to Convalt Energy.
Convalt plans to build a 300,000-square-foot factory at the Watertown Business Park and create as many as 600 jobs.
The one-year agreement with NYAB includes office space in the building known as the Powerhouse. Convalt will also have access to the high-voltage switch station that supplies power to the current NYAB site.
