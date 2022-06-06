Crash survivor in critical condition

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A man who survived a fatal crash Sunday in the town of Rutland was listed in critical condition Monday.

State police say 34-year-old Brandon Rust was driving his pickup on Route 12 when he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a white SUV driven by 29-year-old Robin Michelle Lieby.

Lieby didn’t survive. Her 10-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rust suffered serious internal injuries and officials at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse say he is in critical condition.

