Advertisement

Crash survivor in critical condition

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Rutland.(New York State Police)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RUTLAND, New York (WWNY) - A man who survived a fatal crash Sunday in the town of Rutland was listed in critical condition Monday.

State police say 34-year-old Brandon Rust was driving his pickup on Route 12 when he crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a white SUV driven by 29-year-old Robin Michelle Lieby.

Lieby didn’t survive. Her 10-year-old son, who was in the back seat, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Rust suffered serious internal injuries and officials at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse say he is in critical condition.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.
Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

Latest News

Fall Island Park in Potsdam looks like any other park. Green space, benches, and it overlooks...
Potsdam considers skate park
Watertown City Hall
Watertown lawmakers to vote on budget, new positions
The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program.
Program helps senior citizens have fun, gives caregivers a break
Man faces weapons charges after shooting in Lewis County