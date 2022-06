WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Hoover, 85, Watertown, widow of Earl “Red” Hoover, passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Gotham St. with her family at her bedside.

Funeral arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

A complete obituary will follow.

