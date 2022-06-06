DPAO presents Gordon Lightfoot in concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Country music legend Gordon Lightfoot will take the stage in July as part of the Disabled Persons Action Organization’s 2022 Summer Concert Series.

He’ll perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at the Watertown High School auditorium.

Lightfoot has recorded 21 albums and has five Grammy nominations. Lightfoot’s radio hits in the U.S. have earned five number-ones, five Top-10s, and 13 Top-40s.

In Canada he has earned 16 number-ones, 18 Top-10s, and 21 Top-40s.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10. Buy tickets and find out more about the concert series at dpao.org.

