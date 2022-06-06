Edna M. Verrilli, 99, of Henderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edna M. Verrilli, 99, of Henderson, widow of Daniel Verrilli, passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022 at her home under the care of her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David VanBenschoten.
Arrangements are incomplete with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
A complete obituary will follow.
