HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Edna M. Verrilli, 99, of Henderson, widow of Daniel Verrilli, passed away Monday, June 6th, 2022 at her home under the care of her daughter and son-in-law, Susan and David VanBenschoten.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

A complete obituary will follow.

