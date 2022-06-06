Advertisement

Firefighters honor one of their own at funeral

Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in...
Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville to honor Scott Warren.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services were held Monday for a well-known local firefighter.

Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville to honor Scott Warren.

Warren was a Watertown native and a veteran of the Air Force, where he served as a fire protection specialist.

He then became a career firefighter with Fort Drum - working there for 26 years.

In 2002, he was part of a team credited with saving a soldier from the Watertown caves.

He retired in 2014.

Warren was 58 years old.

See his full obituary here

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.
Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

Latest News

David Acker
St. Lawrence Health System president receives award
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on firearm restrictions, housing market & tax holiday
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at assisted living facility
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators