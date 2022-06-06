Firefighters honor one of their own at funeral

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services were held Monday for a well-known local firefighter.

Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville to honor Scott Warren.

Warren was a Watertown native and a veteran of the Air Force, where he served as a fire protection specialist.

He then became a career firefighter with Fort Drum - working there for 26 years.

In 2002, he was part of a team credited with saving a soldier from the Watertown caves.

He retired in 2014.

Warren was 58 years old.

