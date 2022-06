WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gary D. Fitzgerald, 65, Watertown, passed away Thursday, June 2nd, 2022 at his home.

Gary was the steward at the American Legion Post 61, Watertown.

A complete obituary will follow with service dates and times.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

