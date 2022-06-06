Advertisement

Humane Society: 2 cute kittens

Humane Society: 2 cute kittens
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They may look a lot alike, but Poly and Littlefoot are not from the same litter.

Shelter Manager Amber Zehr said Littlefoot – who is blind -- was brought to the Lewis County Humane Society after he, his mom, and his littermates were found in a barn.

His eyes were badly infected, so they had to be removed.

Poly – short for polydactyl because she has extra toes – was found in the middle of a road on a rainy day.

Zehr says the shelter is “full, full, full of cats” and has about 25 dogs.

Stop by the shelter to see Littlefoot, Poly, and the rest of the available pets. You can also check out lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and the shelter’s Facebook page. The phone number is 315-376-8349.

