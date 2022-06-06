Ida Mary Claffey, 93, of Massena

Ida Mary Claffey, age 93, formerly of Urban Drive, Massena, passed away Friday afternoon on June 3, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ida Mary Claffey, age 93, formerly of Urban Drive, Massena, passed away Friday afternoon on June 3, 2022. Friends and family may be received on Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:00 P.M. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church in Massena with Rev. Mark Reilly officiating. Burial to follow funeral services in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street in Massena.

Ida was born on May 29, 1929 in Norfolk, NY the daughter of the late Antonio and Ida (Hewitt) Zappia. She graduated from Norfolk High School and later the Wallace Secretarial School in Ogdensburg, NY. She was employed as Internal Claims Auditor and Secretary at Massena Central School for 20 years.

She married Richard J. Claffey of Norwood on July 16, 1949 at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with late Msgr. Francis Connors officiating. Richard predeceased her on April 10, 1990.

Throughout Ida’s life, her greatest passion was spending time with her family. She was a very kind and gentle soul with a loving and generous heart and was always giving to others.

Leaving her loving memories to be cherished, Robert and Sarah, Norfolk and Ann and Henri Vincent of Bruswick, ME, eight grandchildren, Rebecca, Matthew, Jason, Olivia, Emily, Maria, Seth and Abigail, nine great-grandchildren, Jordan, Amber, Jon, Christian, Thomas, Madelaine, Julie, Kane, Maila and several great-greatgrandchildren. Ida is also survived by a brother in-law, Kenneth Lavigne of Norfolk, NY and a sister in-law Jane Claffey of Lake Placid, NY. Nieces, and nephews.

Besides being deceased by her husband, she was also deceased by her two sons, John and Joseph, three brothers, Dominic, Frank and Antonio Jr. and two sisters, Katherine Sabad and Laura Lavigne of Norfolk.

Memorial contributions may be submitted to the Alzheimer’s Association; Franklin Square Station Box 12226, Syracuse, NY 13218

