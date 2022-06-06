Johnnie Mae Johnson, 75, of Henderson

Johnnie Mae Johnson, Henderson passed away Sunday, May 29th at Upstate University, Syracuse. She was 75 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Johnnie Mae Johnson, Henderson passed away Sunday, May 29th at Upstate University, Syracuse. She was 75 years old.

Born on January 10, 1947 in Muskegon, Michigan the daughter to the late Alce and Josephine Junior Davis. Johnnie married Stanley L. Johnson on June 7, 1978 in Arkansas. Stanley passed away December 10, 2021.

A calling hour will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 8th from 12:00 – 1:00 pm. Following the calling hour a graveside service will be held at the Sackets Harbor Military Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Robert Johnson, Henderson; a daughter, Kisa Kinnard, Watertown; granddaughter, Alisha Johnson, Henderson; 6 sisters, Mary Blackwell, Joann Davis-Smith, Shirley Davis, Alberta (John) Martin, Alice Davis and Earnestine Davis.

Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by her 2 brothers, A.C. and James Davis and 2 sisters, Carol Davis and Mary Stevens. Online condolences can be made at www.reedbenoit.com

