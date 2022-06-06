Advertisement

Local attorney discusses NY’s Adult Survivors Act

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York will temporarily set aside its time limit for adults who were sexually assaulted to bring civil lawsuits under a new law.

Local attorney Marcy Robinson Dembs, a partner at Barclay Damon, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the Adult Survivors Act. Watch her interview above.

The Adult Survivors Act signed by Governor Kathy Hochul will open a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by the state’s usual statute of limitations for lawsuits.

The measure is similar to one for child victims that sparked a surge of court actions.

The window will open in six months.

