Advertisement

Man faces weapons charges after shooting in Lewis County

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 48-year-old Massachusetts man faces multiple weapons charges after allegedly firing shots at a Lewis County camp.

State police say Robert LeBlanc was visiting a seasonal camp in the village of Constableville on May 28 when he was in an argument with three other people at the camp.

According to police, LeBlanc retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired three shots at the residence. No one was injured.

LeBlanc is also accused of stabbing and deflating the vehicle tires of the other guests at the camp.

He was charged with:

  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony
  • first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony
  • second-degree criminal mischief, a felony
  • two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony
  • second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor
  • three counts of possession of a large ammunition feeding device, a misdemeanor

LeBlanc was arraigned in New Bremen Town Court and was freed from jail after posting $2,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.
Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

Latest News

The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program.
Program helps senior citizens have fun, gives caregivers a break
It was a home run for students attending the Watertown Rapids baseball team's STEAM Day. STEAM...
Students enjoy not-so-typical field trip
WWNY
Local attorney discusses NY’s Adult Survivors Act
David Acker
St. Lawrence Health System president receives award