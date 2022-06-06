Man faces weapons charges after shooting in Lewis County
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CONSTABLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 48-year-old Massachusetts man faces multiple weapons charges after allegedly firing shots at a Lewis County camp.
State police say Robert LeBlanc was visiting a seasonal camp in the village of Constableville on May 28 when he was in an argument with three other people at the camp.
According to police, LeBlanc retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired three shots at the residence. No one was injured.
LeBlanc is also accused of stabbing and deflating the vehicle tires of the other guests at the camp.
He was charged with:
- third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony
- first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony
- second-degree criminal mischief, a felony
- two counts of criminal possession of a firearm, a felony
- second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor
- three counts of possession of a large ammunition feeding device, a misdemeanor
LeBlanc was arraigned in New Bremen Town Court and was freed from jail after posting $2,000 bail.
