Mary A. Long, 76, of South Colton

Mary passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home with family at her side. (Source: Funeral Home)

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian burial for Mary A. Long, 76, a resident of South Colton, will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton with Rev. Msgr. Robert Aucoin presiding. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Mary passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home with family at her side.

Mary is survived by a son, Brian and Karen Long, Parishville; her daughter-in-law, Susan Long, South Colton; her two beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Alannah Long and a sister, Josephine “Josie” Delosh, South Colton.

Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Ed and a son, Michael.

Born in Potsdam, NY on May 4, 1946, Mary was raised by her parents, Howard and Julia Shea Jones. She graduated from Colton High School and married Edward C. Long on October 12, 1968. Ed passed away on August 3, 2018. Mary retired from St. Lawrence County after 30 plus years as an Senior Account Clerk. Mary was dedicated to her family and community. She was a she was a member of the Raquette Valley Fish and Game Club, the Sunday Rock ATV Club, she was a certified EMT with the Colton Rescue Squad and Fire Department and was honored as the 2013 Town of Colton Citizen of the Year Award.

Mary was also a devoted Christian, being a communicant of St. Paul’s Church in South Colton and St. Patrick’s Church in Colton, serving on the Altar and Rosary Society and as a lector. In her free time, Mary enjoyed to go on ATV rides with her husband, play cards and spend time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Memorial Donations in memory of Mary can be made to the Colton Fire Department or Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.