Memorial Service: David J. Hodkinson, 83, of Watertown
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David J. Hodkinson, 83, Watertown, passed away Saturday, November 27th, 2021, at the Sunset Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville, NY where he had been a resident for two months.
The Memorial Mass will be at 10 am on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at Holy Family Church, Winthrop St., Watertown. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Arts Jug, Huntington St., Watertown, following the mass.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
