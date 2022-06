EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” Earl Cole, age 71, of Edwards, passed away on September 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the family farm at 206 Cole Road, Edwards NY followed by a lunch. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards.

