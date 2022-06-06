Mildred H. Seamon, of Black River

Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

She was born on February 13, 1929 in West Exeter, NY, daughter of Paul and Anna (Bjesik) Hornacek. She married Floyd Seamon on August 5, 1945 at the West Exeter Methodist Church.

Mildred was employed by Cheesebrough Pond in Watertown for 17 years and Sherwood Medical in Watertown for 4 years, retiring in April 1991.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars in Black River for 40 years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching and feeding the birds and her flowers. She and her husband had a camp in Kalura, NY for 30 years.

Among her survivors are a daughter and son in law, Jane A. and Roger Schuster, Watertown, NY; a son Edward F. Seamon, Black River, NY; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Floyd Seamon, a grandson, Joseph Seamon, a brother, Harland Hornacek, and two sisters, Irean A. Buell and Ruth Austin.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9th at the Bruce Funeral Home, Back River. The funeral service will immediately follow on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA.

