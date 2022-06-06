Advertisement

Mildred H. Seamon, of Black River

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3,...
Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Mildred H. Seamon, formerly of Burnup Road, Black River, NY, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2022 at the Carthage Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Carthage, NY.

She was born on February 13, 1929 in West Exeter, NY, daughter of Paul and Anna (Bjesik) Hornacek. She married Floyd Seamon on August 5, 1945 at the West Exeter Methodist Church.

Mildred was employed by Cheesebrough Pond in Watertown for 17 years and Sherwood Medical in Watertown for 4 years, retiring in April 1991.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars in Black River for 40 years.  She enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching and feeding the birds and her flowers.  She and her husband had a camp in Kalura, NY for 30 years.

Among her survivors are a daughter and son in law, Jane A. and Roger Schuster, Watertown, NY; a son Edward F. Seamon, Black River, NY; 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband Floyd Seamon, a grandson, Joseph Seamon, a brother, Harland Hornacek, and two sisters, Irean A. Buell and Ruth Austin.

Calling hours will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 9th at the Bruce Funeral Home, Back River.  The funeral service will immediately follow on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.  Burial will take place in the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

David Acker
St. Lawrence Health System president receives award
Dozens of firefighters lined up at the entrance of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in...
Firefighters honor one of their own at funeral
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn: feedback on firearm restrictions, housing market & tax holiday
Ruth H. Lefler, age 87, fell asleep in death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lewis County...
Ruth H. Lefler, 87, of Carthage
Johnnie Mae Johnson, Henderson passed away Sunday, May 29th at Upstate University, Syracuse....
Johnnie Mae Johnson, 75, of Henderson

Obituaries

Candles
Memorial Service: David J. Hodkinson, 83, of Watertown
Candles
Memorial Service: James “Jim” Earl Cole, 71, of Edwards
Candles
Celebration of Life: Scott R. Todd, 61, of Hannawa Falls
Mary passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home with family at her side.
Mary A. Long, 76, of South Colton
Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at assisted living facility