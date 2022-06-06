Mostly cloudy & becoming humid

(WWNY) - There’s a 30% chance of rain today, so some places could see a splash or two and maybe a thunderstorm.

But we expect a mostly dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will build into the afternoon, and we could see a bit of sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a chance of rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Rain is likely Tuesday as a cold front clashes with a warm front. It will be windy with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain continues into the evening and overnight. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs a seasonably cool 70.

It will be partly sunny with a 50% chance of rain on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be around 70 both days.

There’s a 40% chance of rain Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be close to if not at 70 degrees both days. It will be mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday.

