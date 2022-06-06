Advertisement

Norwood woman accused of obstructing child’s breathing

St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest
St. Lawrence County Sheriff arrest(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - A 34-year-old Norwood woman is accused of putting her hand around the throat of a child, obstructing breathing.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Ashley Fuller with misdemeanor counts of criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials allege Fuller put her hand around the juvenile’s throat during a domestic incident on May 30.

She was arraigned in Potsdam Town Court and released on her own recognizance.

Fuller was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.

