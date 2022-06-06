Advertisement

Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at assisted living facility

Investigation
Investigation(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Charges are pending against an Ogdensburg man who allegedly stabbed another man at the assisted living facility where they lived.

It happened Sunday at 10:30 p.m. at Gateway Apartments, which is operated by United Helpers.

Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns said one resident stabbed another with a knife.

The alleged victim was taken to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is in custody.

According to Kearns, multiple law enforcement agencies are now searching the woods behind Gateway Apartments for the knife used in the assault.

No additional details were available. We’ll update this story when we get more information.

