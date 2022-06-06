Police: Suspect in killing of 6 took selfie wearing victim’s glasses at crime scene

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) - A suspect has been arrested in the deaths of six people whose bodies were found in a home in Milwaukee more than four months ago.

Police say 34-year-old Travis Birkley took a selfie at the scene that helped them identify him. He’s charged with six counts of felony murder during an armed robbery.

Birkley took the selfie, showing him wearing a pair of what appears to be expensive eyeglasses, in the basement where three bodies were later located, police said.

Witnesses told police the defendant didn’t wear glasses. The criminal complaint said those glasses likely belonged to one of the victims.

When police responded to a residence at 21ST and Wright, on Jan. 23, they said they found three bodies in the basement and three more upstairs, all in rigor mortis.

Police said bullet casings from two different guns were found at the scene, which could point to multiple shooters.

Days earlier, on Jan. 20, Milwaukee police attempted to respond to a call from a woman at an address a few blocks away that described something similar to the crime scene.

The caller stated, “Please help me,” and stated that she was shot in the head. The caller also said that she was currently at a location on North 24th Street and that three other people had been shot.

They tracked that call to the 2800 block of North 29th Street on Jan. 25, where they found the person who made that call.

She admitted to police that she made that call and said the suspect is the one that told her to call and what to say.

Police said that’s where they found Birkley, and they used cell phone tracking data to confirm he was near the scene of the crime when the killings happened.

Witnesses said Birkley apparently worked as “security” for drug deals that took place where the killings happened.

The complaint said one confidential witness told police Birkley had told him about the “botched robbery.”

The witness was later recorded in a phone conversation talking about disposing the guns he said Birkley and his “cousin” had used during the shooting.

Birkley had his first court appearance Sunday. He’s being held on a $1 million cash bond and is due back in court June 15.

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s helping in finding out more information about what happened.

