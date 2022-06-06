Potsdam considers skate park

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Potsdam could be flipping a village park into a skate park.

Fall Island Park in Potsdam looks like any other park. Green space, benches, and it overlooks the water. But this space could be turned into a unique skate park. At least, that’s what the St. Lawrence County Arts Council thinks.

“It’s actually going to be sculptures, art pieces that are in this park,” said Maggie McKenna, executive director, St. Lawrence County Arts Council.

She says those sculptures would be part of the architecture, meaning people could skate on them.

She says the skate park would be part of a larger project by the village to fix up the riverfront.

The money would come from unused Downtown Revitalization Initiative money from the state.

McKenna says the skate park itself would be 10,000 square feet and cost around $600,000, with the village covering about $500,000.

The arts council would cover the rest by asking major employers in the area for contributions. McKenna says the park would be great for everybody in the community.

“We’ll have some classes and opportunities like that for people to learn because it is actually a very accessible, inexpensive sport,” she said.

The possibility of a skate park coming to Potsdam is music to the ears of the owners at Cycles Endurance and Sports in the village.

“Now it gives us an excuse to go further into the skateboarding community,” said Eirik Lavigne, manager, Cycles Endurance and Sports.

He says the shop has some basic skating gear, but mostly bikes. This would give them an opportunity to expand.

McKenna says the project is not set in stone yet. They’re still waiting on official word from the village. They’re working on designs in the meantime.

