Program helps senior citizens have fun, gives caregivers a break

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an opportunity to get senior citizens out of the house to have some fun.

The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program twice a week at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and River Community Church in Clayton.

Volunteers do activities like drum lessons and balloon volleyball to help with motor skills and give caregivers a chance to have free time to do their own appointments or errands.

For one couple, the experience has been life-changing.

“He has something to look forward to every day. He is very proud of all of the things he makes here. We keep them out, he’ll pick them up and bring them to me and show me what he does here. And he remembers, he remembers that he wants to come here every week. That’s the most important thing,” said Mary Divine, whose husband attends the respite haven.

For more information, call the office at 315-785-3191.

