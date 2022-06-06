Advertisement

Program helps senior citizens have fun, gives caregivers a break

The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program.
The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s an opportunity to get senior citizens out of the house to have some fun.

The Jefferson County Office for the Aging hosts its respite haven program twice a week at Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown and River Community Church in Clayton.

Volunteers do activities like drum lessons and balloon volleyball to help with motor skills and give caregivers a chance to have free time to do their own appointments or errands.

For one couple, the experience has been life-changing.

“He has something to look forward to every day. He is very proud of all of the things he makes here. We keep them out, he’ll pick them up and bring them to me and show me what he does here. And he remembers, he remembers that he wants to come here every week. That’s the most important thing,” said Mary Divine, whose husband attends the respite haven.

For more information, call the office at 315-785-3191.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
Republican Politicians gathered at the Lewis County fairgrounds on Saturday.
Meet the Republican candidates for Congress, Governor and NY State Senate
Ethan Liming, 17, was found beaten to death outside of I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.
17-year-old beaten to death outside of school founded by LeBron James
A pride picnic celebration with music, friends and food with the Lewis County LGBTQ+ community.
Celebrating Pride Month with a picnic in Lowville

Latest News

Man faces weapons charges after shooting in Lewis County
It was a home run for students attending the Watertown Rapids baseball team's STEAM Day. STEAM...
Students enjoy not-so-typical field trip
WWNY
Local attorney discusses NY’s Adult Survivors Act
David Acker
St. Lawrence Health System president receives award