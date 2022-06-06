Advertisement

Ruth H. Lefler, 87, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth H. Lefler, age 87, fell asleep in death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she had been a resident since November of 2021.

Ruth was born in Carthage, New York on March 4, 1935, a daughter of the late Roy & Hazel (Thomas) Manchester.  She grew up and attended school in Great Bend.  Ruth’s first marriage to Joseph Wormwood ended in divorce, she later married Richard Lee Lefler on October 18, 1969, in Great Bend, New York. She is predeceased by both husbands, her parents, and her only sibling, her sister Lillian Hall.

She is survived by four children: Jolynne (George) Brinkley, Denmark; Nelson “Sam” (Carole) Wormwood, of Croghan; Elwin “Pete” (Diane) Wormwood, Carthage, NY; and Johnna (Kent) Burto, Carthage. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker who loved gardening and growing flowers. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, and playing cards. She was a volunteer at the Carthage Area Hospital for a period where she worked in the gift shop. Ruth was baptized and what truly made a profound and happy change in her life was becoming a Jehovah’s Witness in 2009, and she was very involved in and loved telling others the Bible’s message of everlasting life on a paradise earth as promised in Revelation 21:4- “And he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, and death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be anymore. The former things have passed away.” Ruth and her husband Richard were both faithful Christians until their deaths.

Visitation will be held from 2:30-3:00 pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 28345 State Route 342 Black River, New York.  A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 3:00 pm.  For those that are not able to attend in person and would like a zoom invite please contact Kentburto@yahoo.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street, Carthage. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Jehovah’s Witnesses, of Watertown, New York. Online condolences can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Obituaries

