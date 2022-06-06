Advertisement

Shirley R. Gray, 92 of Massena and formerly of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Shirley R. Gray, 92 of Massena and formerly of Canton, died on May 16, 2022 at Massena Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Deborah Gray of New York City, NY, Denise Gray of La Jolla, CA, “several nieces and nephews, and many grand- and great-nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sisters, Doreen Rotundo, Eva Rheaume and Grace Cinanni, and her brother Roy Red Paro.

She was born on July 9,1929 to the late Roy and Alice Sharpstene Paro.  Shirley married R. Vernon Gray on December 20,1948, he predeceased her in 1965.  She graduated from Canton High School and also graduated from Ogdensburg Business School. Early in her career she worked as an operator for New York Telephone in Potsdam and then was a clerk for St. Lawrence County until her retirement in 1994. Shirley was a member of CSEA, and the Akwesasne Senior Citizen Club. 

She loved to play piano, make jig saw puzzles, exercise and going out to lunch with her friends.   

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

