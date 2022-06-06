St. Lawrence Health System president receives award

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The president of St. Lawrence Health System is the recipient of one of SUNY Potsdam’s highest honors.

The college presented David Acker with the Leadership Through Service Award last week.

The award honors outstanding individuals who have shown a commitment to service to the Potsdam community.

The college says Acker did a lot to expand health care access in the area during his 15-year career with the system.

Acker says the award would not have been possible without his great co-workers.

“Any time that an organization succeeds, it succeeds because of all of the people that work there. I think I played a part in allowing a lot of people to do what they’ve done,” he said.

Under Acker’s leadership, St. Lawrence Health System was created. It not only operated Canton-Potsdam Hospital but also started running Gouverneur and Massena Memorial hospitals.

Acker is set to retire this week.

