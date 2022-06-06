Students enjoy not-so-typical field trip

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a home run for students attending the Watertown Rapids baseball team’s STEAM Day. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Fifth and sixth graders from across the north country came out to the Watertown Fairgrounds Monday to enjoy a not-so-typical field day.

Stations were set up for different interests like infrared gadgets, hair styling, and first responders.

“Everybody was feeling good and I had fun with my friends and stuff,” said Hayden Tutle, student.

Staff with Great Lakes Cheese, which helped sponsor the event, decided to build a baseball pitching machine to teach students the technical aspect of making cheese.

“All the components used in the pitching machine are components that are used throughout our factory environment,” said Christopher Hoover, Great Lakes Cheese project manager.

The students got hands-on experience with the pitching machine. Running it themselves, they learned it operates on a PLC or programmable logic controller.

Besides learning how the things on display work, the students were also able to partake in some edible science experiments. The BOCES culinary school team showed students the science behind baking.

“We kind of wanted to show them how fun culinary can be - even the science aspect - with the decoration and stuff like that too,” said Zoey Lajoie, culinary student.

Students were also able to learn firsthand from firefighters how pulley systems come into play in their field. Knowledge which Watertown Rapids catcher and designated hitter Mason Diaz says is worth the haul.

“Just keep on going. I know school is not that fun but it’s going to help you very much in the long run,” he said.

After all the learning, students were able to watch the Rapids play ball.

