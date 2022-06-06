Warm start to the week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop to the lower 50s with a few light rain showers here and there.

Monday we will run the risk of a rain shower throughout the day, but most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid 70s to even close to 80 for some locations.

Tuesday will have the highest rain chance this week as a cold front is set to move through. The best chance of rain Tuesday will be in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday we will see highs in the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain.

Thursday will have a 50% of showers and cooler with highs staying in the upper 60s.

Friday highs will once again reach the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain showers.

Saturday highs will also be in the lower 70s with a slight chance of rain.

