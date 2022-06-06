Watertown lawmakers to vote on budget, new positions

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown city lawmakers will vote Monday night on a finalized budget that looks to add more than 20 new positions to the city’s payroll.

But, will that be sustainable in the future?

It will cost the city more than $1 million to bring on all the employees. It may seem like a tall order, but city leaders say they have it covered.

Watertown’s $56.5 million spending plan calls for improvements across the board due in large part to Covid relief dollars.

The biggest addition is jobs. Originally 24 new positions were proposed which would have cost the city $1.4 million annually.

That number has been pared down to 20 which still carries a price tag of $1.1 million.

“Our normal sources of revenue will cover that. That includes the sales tax, hydropower sales, and property taxes,” said City Manager Ken Mix.

The number of new jobs could go back up though.

Among the cuts last week was a reduction in new police officers from 5 to 3. Now there’s talk of bringing those 2 positions back.

Council Member Lisa Ruggiero says she asked Police Chief Charles Donoghue to attend Monday night’s meeting to go over the positions and how they will aid in the overall operations of the department.

Council Member Cliff Olney wanted all the positions from the beginning.

“We will have the money to pay for these positions. There are new revenue flows coming in from the hydro that will be available,” he said.

Council Member Patrick hickey couldn’t be reached for comment but he told 7 News last week that he would vote no on the budget unless those two positions are restored.

Council Member Sarah Compo Pierce says she is still optimistic about the outlook of these additions.

“I think there is an opportunity to be cautious here, address some of the needs in the city departments and not hire so many people so quickly,” she said.

Mayor Jeff Smith was also skeptical of the number of positions last week.

He couldn’t be reached for further comment Monday.

Other things to note in the budget: big money for things like infrastructure and Thompson Park; the possibility of raises for city council members, and a 1.77 percent cut in property taxes.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.