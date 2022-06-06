Advertisement

Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur and loving husband of 25 years to Martha (Shelton) Belmore, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Pickens, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11th at  2:00 pm with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating, at Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

