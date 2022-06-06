GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Weldon R. Belmore, 77, formerly of Gouverneur and loving husband of 25 years to Martha (Shelton) Belmore, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Pickens, South Carolina.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 11th at 2:00 pm with Martha Helmer, pastor of DeKalb Jct. Methodist Church officiating, at Hillside Cemetery, Antwerp with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

