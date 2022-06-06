Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on firearm restrictions, housing market & tax holiday

Your Turn with Diane Rutherford
Your Turn with Diane Rutherford(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - State lawmakers pushed through new restrictions on firearms. One bans anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle:

If a person wants to commit a crime, no law is going to stop them.

Penny St Louis

Doing nothing clearly isn’t working. Thoughts and prayers aren’t working. So why not try something?

Ashley Roe

Being able to pass a law this quickly is more dangerous than being able to purchase a rifle.

Storm Cilley

Local real estate agents say the housing market is so hot right now that some homes are selling within hours of being listed:

Easy to sell but have fun finding another. We had to look a long time.

Kathy Brett Oliver

This bubble is going to burst. Curious how many are actual families versus investors.

Kelsey Bridget Brand

Gas prices dropped last week as a tax holiday went into effect. It runs through the end of the year:

And it’s still the highest it’s ever been. Call me when it’s down a buck.

Brent Desormo

I hope it doesn’t affect the infrastructure...some of the tax on fuel goes towards roads and bridges.

Zachary Sitko

