4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Need a summer job? 4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring.

Camp director Sabrina DeRue says campers are signed up, but workers are needed to help give them the summer camp experience.

What’s needed most, she said, are a camp nurse, waterfront certified lifeguards, and female junior and senior counselors.

Find out more and apply at 4hcampwabasso.org.

