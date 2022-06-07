Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Zoey Anderson

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Zoey Anderson has been in a lot of shows over the years, “and musical theater has been the aspect of music that’s been most important to me and to my life,” she said.

The Carthage performer is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

“There’s more story involved in Broadway music than, say, pop music or rock music, though I love them both,” she said. “But there’s something about becoming the character and stepping away from yourself and just portraying the message and getting to connect to the audience that’s really special.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Academic All-Stars: Katelynn Bennett & Riley Taylor
Career-Tech All-Star: Jonathan Baez
