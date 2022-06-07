Advertisement

Authorities warns of phone scam seeking Medicare info

Scam alert
Scam alert(MGN / Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Authorities in St. Lawrence County are warning people about a Medicare-related scam.

The sheriff’s office says some residents have received phone calls from what appears to be a doctor’s office asking for their Medicare information.

Officials remind people never to give out personal information over the phone unless they’re sure of the caller’s identity.

They say if anyone doubts the validity of a phone call like this, they should hang up and call their health care provider directly.

