Bethel M. Day, 83, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Bethel M. Day, 83, of Weaver Road Chaumont, New York passed away after a brief illness on Sunday evening, June 5th, 2022, at Albany Medical Center.

She was born on July 31,1938 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Abel and Mildred (Knox) Brown. She graduated from Lyme Central High School and then went to work for A&P grocery store after graduation.

Bethel married George A. Day Jr. on June 30th 1956 in Depauville, New York. She and her husband owned and operated George Day Flooring and Covering. She began working as a bus driver for Lyme Central School in 1967 and then retired in 2000, after 33 years of service.

Bethel enjoyed camping, riding 4 wheelers, mowing, crocheting, wrapping silverware at her daughters’ diner (Wrights Diner in Depauville), and taking naps in the parking lot. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially attending all their ball games.

She is survived by three children: George (Beaver) Day III, Bethel (Bethie) Frank Faciane, LaFargeville, and Sarena (Reginald) Wright of Chaumont; 13 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; a brother William Brown and a sister Ellen King; and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband George A. Day Jr. (2019) and a sister Donna Hall.

Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter.

A calling hour will be held Saturday, July 9, 2022, from noon until 1:00pm, with a Celebration of Life to immediately follow at the DePauville Fire Department.

Donations may be made to TIERS Ambulance, 885 Graves St. Clayton, New York 13624 or to the Agape Church, 36085 NY-180 LaFargeville, New York 13656 or to the DePauville Fire Department 15231 School Street DePauville, NY 13632.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

