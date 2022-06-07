Advertisement

Celebration of Life: Patrick J. Simpson

Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A life well lived deserves to be celebrated, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Please join us in celebrating at The Clipper Inn on Monday, June 27th, 2022 at 2pm, as we commemorate the life of Patrick Simpson, who passed away on February 7, 2022. Appetizers and beverages will be served as we come together to remember the man that he was. This will be held outside under the tent, so check the weather. So leave your sadness at home and bring your merriment and stories as we remember our brother, husband and friend together.

