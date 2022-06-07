Daniel H. Lockhart, 72, of Brier Hill

Mr. Lockhart passed away on Sunday (June 5, 2022). (Source: Funeral Home)

BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Daniel H. Lockhart, age 72 of Yankee Street Road will be held on Saturday (June 11, 2022) at 3:00pm at the Brier Hill Fire Department with Tom Nichols officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Mr. Lockhart passed away on Sunday (June 5, 2022). Arrangements are with the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving are his wife Lynne Lockhart; a son Daniel Lockhart (Morgan Lawrence) of Flippin, AR; three daughters Laurina (Stuart) Greenhill of Gouverneur, Joan (Matthew) Mix of Farmington and Leanna (Wayne) Moquin of Morristown; grandchildren Ethyn (Toni Denner), Gavin, Meara, Natalie, Amanda (Brian), Blade & Lane; great-grandchildren Sawyer & Raelynn; two sisters Michele (Abe) Wilson of St. Cloud, FL and Penny (Daniel) Newcomb of N. Syracuse; a sister-in-law Terrie Lockhart of Greenville, TX and many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He was predeceased by two brothers Donald and James Lockhart, and step mother Mae (Lovely) Lockhart.

Dan was born on October 3, 1949 in Ogdensburg, a son of the late Donald & Gladys (LaRose) Lockhart. He attended Ogdensburg Schools and was later married to Lynne Smith on July 11, 1970 at the Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Brier Hill with Father Kevin Connors officiating.

During his career he worked for Anchor Motor Freight, Diamond International, and later for the Town of Morristown as a heavy equipment operator. He also owned and operated D & L Taxidermy for 30+ years out of his home.

Dan was a 35+ year member of the Brier Hill Fire Department where he held positions of Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, Fire Commissioner and many other positions during the years. He was on the Planning Board for the Town of Morristown for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, boating, loved animals and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Brier Hill Fire Department, 2680 NY-37, Brier Hill, NY 13614. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

