Graveside Services: Eleanor A. Hull, 85, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.

