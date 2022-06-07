Graveside Services: Eleanor A. Hull, 85, of Watertown
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor A. Hull, 85, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11th at the Child’s Falls Sunrise Cemetery on County Rt. 29, Philadelphia, NY.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.
