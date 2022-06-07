Advertisement

Head to Clayton this weekend for food & wine fest

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival is this weekend.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Bannister says the event features food and beverage from across the region.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is June 10-12 at Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park arena.

It’s $20 for adults, $5 for children 13 and up, and free for children under 12.

Find out more at nysfoodwinefestival.com or call 315-686-3771.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation
Ogdensburg police investigate stabbing at United Helpers facility
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
1 injured, 1 charged following pickup-motorcycle crash
At least one person is dead, and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Town...
Fatal Crash in Rutland
Carthage Area Hospital
Carthage Area Hospital replaces three administrators
DWI Graphic
Man allegedly drove drunk with 3 children in vehicle

Latest News

4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring
4-H Camp Wabasso is hiring
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Trio of Democrats running for New York governor to debate
Scam alert
Authorities warns of phone scam seeking Medicare info
The Watertown Rapids faced off Monday against Mohawk Valley in what would turn out to be a...
Rapids fall to Mohawk Valley in pitchers’ duel