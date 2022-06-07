Head to Clayton this weekend for food & wine fest

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Great New York State Food and Wine Festival is this weekend.

Clayton Chamber of Commerce executive director Tricia Bannister says the event features food and beverage from across the region.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The event is June 10-12 at Clayton’s Cerow Recreation Park arena.

It’s $20 for adults, $5 for children 13 and up, and free for children under 12.

Find out more at nysfoodwinefestival.com or call 315-686-3771.

